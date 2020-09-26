Breckenridge Bike Guide: Peaks Trail

Summit High School mountain biker Samantha Hessel of Breckenridge rides on the Peaks Trail during the Summit Mountain Challenge’s Peaks Trail Time Trial in August 2019.

Summit Daily archive

Fast facts Distance: 8 miles

Rating: Moderate/advanced

Time: 1-1.5 hours

Elevation: 9,084-10,230 (gain of 951)

Type: singletrack

Season: June-September

Extensions: Colorado Trail, Gold Hill, Miners Creek Road, South Rainbow, Rainbow Lake, Siberian Loop, Zendo, Toad Alley, Game Trail, Wire Patch Road, Swinger, Ski Hill Road, Tenmile recpath, Dillon Reservoir recpath, Upper Blue recpath

Parking: Peak Trailhead where Summit County Road 3 becomes Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge

This is classic Summit County singletrack, from a rocky and rooty beginning to the ride from the start near Breckenridge Ski Resort to more flowy, speedy singletrack over the final 2 miles to Frisco. This is also a locals’ favorite route included in the annual Summit Mountain Challenge Peaks Trail Time Trial event. — James Welch, Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance

It can be ridden as a tough ascent from Frisco to Breckenridge for those looking to kick their butt, but the downhill route, which has a bit of uphill feel at the start, is the way most Summit locals ride this legendary stretch.

Starting just below 10,000 feet, the Peaks Trail will dip and ascend through the first mile of the trail before climbing gradually to the trail’s high point at 10,230 feet. From here, the middle section of the trail heads toward Frisco, and the northern end of Breckenridge Ski Resort will be above and at the rider’s left.

After dipping down to about 9,890 feet, the trail will generally climb again up to the 4.5-mile mark. From there, the first 0.4 miles will have a moderate descent before a full-throttle thrill over the last 3-ish miles of the trail.

When descending Peaks, experts recommend riders keep their eyes peeled and shout ahead of turns, as the singletrack sees a lot of two-way traffic from the two Summit County towns. Over the final 3 miles, be aware that the trail has almost 1,000 feet of descent with grades averaging around 7%. The blind, steep corners and turns through the forest at the foothills of the Tenmile Range is enthralling for adept, technical riders, but it should be pumped through safely.

The Peaks Trail ascends a bit before descending over 8 miles from Breckenridge, at bottom, north to Frisco.

Map from Trailforks via Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance