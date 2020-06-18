Breckenridge breaks ground on new parking structure
The town of Breckenridge and Vail Resorts announced that they have broken ground on the new South Gondola Lot parking structure. The work is expected to be completed in November 2021, according to a release from the town.
During construction, the town is encouraging people to park at the free Airport Lot, which has about 700 spots. From there, visitors can walk or bike along the Blue River recpath or use the Breckenridge Free Ride service. The North Gondola Lot and the Ice Rink Lot will remain open, as well.
The parking structure will add about 400 new parking spaces to the area at a cost of $43 million, including pedestrian improvements along the eastern corridor. Architectural details include wooden siding, stone accents, an enclosed elevator and landscaping. The structure also will include heated sidewalks, a restroom facility and solar panels on the south- and west-facing portion of the roof. The structure will have 20 electric vehicle chargers and electrical capacity for an additional 24 vehicle charging stations, according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User