Breckenridge Brewery celebrates National Parks Week with In Good Co. campaign

Breckenridge Brewery is donating 1% of all proceeds to the National Parks Conservation Association. The fundraiser goes through Sept. 30.

Photo from Breckenridge Brewery

For the third year in a row, Breckenridge Brewery is donating money in honor of National Park Week. Now through Sept. 30, 1% of all proceeds from beer sold will go to the National Parks Conservation Association in an initiative dubbed In Good Co.

Between 2019 and 2020, Breckenridge Brewery raised roughly $60,000 for the conservation association. This year, the brewery hopes to reach the goal of $100,000.

To encourage people to get outdoors, Breckenridge Brewery is hosting a giveaway called 1% in a Tent. The brewery wants people to spend at least 1% of their year outside in a tent, and folks can use the hashtag #InGoodCoSweepstakes with their outdoor photos to be entered to win a $30,000 custom trailer from Escapod.

For more information, visit BreckBrew.com/ingoodco or NPCA.org.