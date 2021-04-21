Breckenridge Brewery celebrates National Parks Week with In Good Co. campaign
For the third year in a row, Breckenridge Brewery is donating money in honor of National Park Week. Now through Sept. 30, 1% of all proceeds from beer sold will go to the National Parks Conservation Association in an initiative dubbed In Good Co.
Between 2019 and 2020, Breckenridge Brewery raised roughly $60,000 for the conservation association. This year, the brewery hopes to reach the goal of $100,000.
To encourage people to get outdoors, Breckenridge Brewery is hosting a giveaway called 1% in a Tent. The brewery wants people to spend at least 1% of their year outside in a tent, and folks can use the hashtag #InGoodCoSweepstakes with their outdoor photos to be entered to win a $30,000 custom trailer from Escapod.
For more information, visit BreckBrew.com/ingoodco or NPCA.org.
