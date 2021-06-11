Breckenridge Brewery releases Never Quit wit to raise money for women’s beer industry scholarship

Glasses of the ginger shrub version of Never Quit Wit, left, and the unaltered original sit next to a Rosie the Riveter-inspired crowler. Sales of the beer go toward a scholarship for women in the Beer Industry Program at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Photo by Jefferson Geiger / jgeiger@summitdaily.com

Breckenridge Brewery has recently released its third annual Women In Beer collaboration. Called Never Quit Belgian Wit, it is a Belgian-style wit brewed with orange peel and coriander that has a second version using a ginger shrub.

“We’re using a Belgian yeast that will hopefully give off a bunch of fruity esters, that unique banana and clove style that these wits tend to have,” Breckenridge Brewery brewer Suzanne Nance said.

Like last year, $1 per pour from the brewery’s Breckenridge and Littleton locations goes toward a scholarship for women in the Beer Industry Program at Metropolitan State University of Denver. Unlike last year, the beer was brewed on International Women’s Day rather than released that day in March due to COVID-19. Now, with the brewery’s seven-week remodel complete, the beer is available to the public on tap or in to-go crowlers with Rosie the Riveter on the label.

The original version of Never Quit has a creamy texture due to Pilsner malt, flaked oats and lots of wheat — almost 40% of the total mash bill — to mimic the brewery’s hazy Now You Know India pale ale. At 5.6% alcohol by volume, it’s a very traditional wit that is great to enjoy in the summer.

Yet there’s only one original keg left, so chances are most people will enjoy the version that added ginger shrub after the fermentation to put a spin on the beer similar to past specialty releases such as the Boochie Mama. You can really smell the ginger on the nose, and the shrub makes it sweeter, thinner and lighter in body. The sort of ginger candy flavor goes well with the spice of the coriander.

Along with three employees from Littleton — when usually 15 or so attend — Nance received brewing help from Megan Potter, the then-head brewer from South Park Brewing, and Audrey Gehlhausen, the owner of Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, to make it an all-women collaboration.

“Finally, for the first time in three years, I have a fellow brewer to help me out with the brew,” Nance said. It is also the first time the initiative has involved another brewery, and Nance said she enjoyed bouncing ideas off Potter.

Photo from Breckenridge Brewery

The industry landscape has changed in the time between brewing and tapping, with around 1,000 anonymous harassment stories being shared by Massachusetts brewer Brienne Allan on social media in May. The #MeToo allegations caused a ripple effect around the country . For instance, Pennsylvania’s Tired Hands Brewing Co. saw founder Jean Broillet IV step away. San Diego’s Modern Times Beer CEO Jacob McKean resigned. Evil Genius Beer Co. co-owner Trevor Hayward stepped down from the board of the Philly Loves Beer nonprofit. Closer to Summit County, Greeley’s Wiley Roots Brewing co-founder Kyle Carbaugh issued an apologetic statement.

Though Nance hopes one day being a woman brewer isn’t a phenomenon, she said the current events only make the Women In Beer chapter work harder in its mission.

“It really sharpens our resolve as women in the industry to stand up for ourselves and to be strong and work together and support each other,” she said.

Jefferson Geiger



Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.