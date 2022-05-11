Breckenridge Brewery to host staff training aimed at reducing sexual assault and improving customer safety

Breckenridge Brewery will host bystander intervention training Thursday, May 12. The training focuses on teaching servers how to identify uncomfortable or unsafe customers and how to intervene in those instances. It also educates people on creating safe social environments.

The goal is to reduce sexual assault and alcohol-related harm at restaurants, bars and breweries.

Employees at Breckenridge Brewery will participate in the training sessions. The training conversations are facilitated by Haleigh Harrold with the SAFE Bar Network, a national nonprofit focused on partnering with bars and other alcohol-serving venues to increase safety.

The SAFE Bar Network training conversations focus on teaching the employees of bars and other alcohol-serving venues the skills to notice concerning behavior, interrupt to help, and create an environment where everyone is focused on a fun, safe night out.