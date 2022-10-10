Breckenridge Brewery wins bronze medal at Great American Beer Festival
This year’s Great American Beer Festival in Denver had 25 Colorado breweries walk away with medals.
Of those, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Breckenridge Brewery won a bronze medal in the American wheat beer category for its Agave Wheat.
There were 64 entries in the category, according to the festival. Überbrew from Billings, Montana, won gold for its White Noise while GoodLife Brewing Co. from Bend, Oregon received the silver medal for the Sweet As! Pacific Ale.
Agave Wheat is a staple of the brewery, measures 4.4% alcohol by volume and is available year round.
The brewery has roots in Breckenridge with the original restaurant and pub, but the company is headquartered in Littleton.
