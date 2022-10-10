Breckenridge Brewery wins bronze medal at Great American Beer Festival

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Breckenridge Brewery won a bronze medal in the American wheat beer category for its Agave Wheat.

Liz Copan/ecopan@summitdaily.com

This year’s Great American Beer Festival in Denver had 25 Colorado breweries walk away with medals.

There were 64 entries in the category, according to the festival . Überbrew from Billings, Montana, won gold for its White Noise while GoodLife Brewing Co. from Bend, Oregon received the silver medal for the Sweet As! Pacific Ale.

Agave Wheat is a staple of the brewery, measures 4.4% alcohol by volume and is available year round.

The brewery has roots in Breckenridge with the original restaurant and pub, but the company is headquartered in Littleton.