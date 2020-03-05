Breckenridge candidate forum to be held March 12

A Breckenridge candidate forum is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Breckenridge Town Council chambers, 150 Ski Hill Road.

The forum, which is put on by Always Mountain Time and Krystal Media, will feature mayoral candidates Eric Mamula, Nate Nadler and James Manella as well as council candidates Dick Carleton, Kelly Owens, Jeffrey Bergeron, Emily Wahl, Dennis Kuhn, Harold Vatcher, Michael Cavanaugh, Kristen Stewart and Jennifer McAtamney, who are running for four open council seats.

The forum will be moderated by Krystal93 News Director Phil Lindeman.