Breckenridge candidate forum to be held Tuesday

The Breckenridge chapter of the Summit Chamber is hosting a candidate forum from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at The Lodge at Breckenridge, 112 Overlook Drive.

Breckenridge mayoral and Breckenridge Town Council candidates are expected to attend the forum. A continental breakfast — including coffee, tea and juice — will be provided.

For more information, email cheri@summitchamber.org.