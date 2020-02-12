Breckenridge candidate forum to be held Tuesday
The Breckenridge chapter of the Summit Chamber is hosting a candidate forum from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at The Lodge at Breckenridge, 112 Overlook Drive.
Breckenridge mayoral and Breckenridge Town Council candidates are expected to attend the forum. A continental breakfast — including coffee, tea and juice — will be provided.
For more information, email cheri@summitchamber.org.
