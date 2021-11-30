Breckenridge celebrates Hanukkah on Saturday

Breckenridge will celebrate Hanukkah with a lighting of a menorah Saturday, Dec. 4.

Chabad JCC of Vail/Courtesy photo

Hanukkah began Sunday, Nov. 28, and Breckenridge will celebrate the holiday Saturday, Dec. 4, before it concludes Monday, Dec. 6. The town will have a grand menorah lighting at 6:45 p.m. in the Blue River Plaza, 137 S. Main St.

The event is organized by Chabad JCC of Vail, and all are invited. According to a news release, Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula will light the menorah, and people are encouraged to enjoy hot latkes, doughnuts, songs, children’s gifts and other holiday fun after the event. All attendees will also receive their own menorah kit to light at home.

The release states that Breckenridge’s menorah is one of 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower and the Kremlin.