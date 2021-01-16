Breckenridge child care center receives additional $3.5K in donations for families affected by COVID-19 quarantines

Timberline Learning Center in Breckenridge received three additional donations in the past week amounting to $3,500 to help families affected by novel coronavirus quarantines.

Along with funds reallocated by Breckenridge Town Council to help families in need, Timberline Learning Center has received anonymous donations to help pay for families’ child care. Some local families have faced financial difficulties in recent months due to quarantines resulting from COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing.

“Gosh, that’s immeasurable,” Timberline Learning Center Director Leslie Davis said Friday. “(That amount) could be up to half a dozen (families). That will be vetted on an individual basis. It’s really something incredible to be continuing to offer families support and help. The town is doing their part, and us being able to do it in addition is incredibly rewarding.”