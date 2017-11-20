Breckenridge church hosts ‘Blessing of the Boards’ event

St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church will be celebrating the joy of living in the mountains and honoring those who make it possible with a special blessing of skis and boards after the Tuesday community dinner. All are welcome to enjoy dinner at 6 p.m., followed by hot chocolate and cookies and a brief blessing of skis and boards. Everyone will receive a special sticker and there will be prizes for the best ski outfit, oldest equipment, oldest skier and youngest skier.

The church is located on the corner of Lincoln and French Street in Breckenridge.