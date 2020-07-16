Breckenridge City Market outbreak is resolved, officials say
An outbreak of the novel coronavirus among employees at City Market in Breckenridge is now resolved.
A total of 19 people got the virus as a result of the outbreak, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s outbreak database.
The county announced an initial outbreak of eight cases April 29. On May 19, Summit County officials confirmed that number grew to 18. Since then, one more case has been confirmed, according to the state database.
No one connected to the outbreak died of the virus, Summit County public Health spokesperson Nicole Valentine wrote in an email. The county is unable to share the status of the employees who got sick as a result of the outbreak, she said.
