Breckenridge Creative Arts announces proof of vaccination policy

Breckenridge Creative Arts, which manages venues such as the Riverwalk Center, is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Sept. 15. Only proof of vaccination will be allowed starting Nov. 1.

Liam Doran/Breckenridge Creative Arts

All venues and studios managed by Breckenridge Creative Arts will require either a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, effective Sept. 15. This includes events at the Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge Theater, The Eclipse Theater and all other structures within the Arts District campus.

According to a news release, the negative test must be within 48 hours of the event. The policy follows in the footsteps of similar measures taken by Lake Dillon Theatre Co., venues in Vail and those owned and operated by AEG Presents .

The policy is broken into two phases, and negative tests will not be accepted after Oct. 31. Beginning Nov. 1, proof of vaccination is required for all guests 12 and older, and masks are encouraged when not actively eating or drinking. Children ages 2-11 must wear masks at all times. Additionally, all venue staff and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and to be vaccinated.

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-issued vaccination cards or digital copies obtained from the Colorado Immunization Information System , myColorado app or VaxYes app , along with a valid state-issued driver’s license or ID.

Refunds will be available for any ticket holder who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, has been exposed to COVID-19 or is unable to meet the vaccination policy requirements.

BreckCreate has also taken more health and safety precautions such as optimizing HVAC systems, increasing sanitation, providing masks to attendees and more. The release states that the policy may change in the future based on case data and health recommendations.