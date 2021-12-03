Breckenridge Creative Arts gets in the holiday spirit with handmade gifts market

People browse items at Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Handmade Holiday market in 2019. The event returns Saturday, Dec. 4, after being canceled in 2020.

Joe Kusumoto/Breckenridge Creative Arts

Before the town of Breckenridge gets illuminated in holiday lights Saturday, Dec. 4, Breckenridge Creative Arts can keep people busy with seasonal activities. The nonprofit that runs artists workshops and family-friendly events is hoping to increase the holiday spirit with an art fair.

Returning is this year’s instructor exhibition , which gathers work from BreckCreate instructors and staff under the roof of Old Masonic Hall Gallery. Last year’s incarnation was just a display seen from the front windows. Viewable in person are the talents of 12 artists with pieces such as paintings, ceramics, mixed-media installations and a projection shown on the side of a building at night.

This is sewing and textile instructor Julie Tierney’s first time at the exhibit. The Leadville resident and “Project Runway” alum recently taught classes on how to make camping jackets out of sleeping bags, and she’ll have one of her tote bags in the exhibition.

“They’re kind of like miniature sculptures,” Tierney said about the bags.

The exhibition opened with a talk Thursday, Dec. 2, and it runs for a month through Jan. 2, 2022. The gallery, 136 S. Main St., is open to the public from 3-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

While the show continues past the end of December, BreckCreate is also hosting other holiday events specifically for this weekend.

First up is a date night from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Old Masonic Hall. Taught by Melissa Michel, couples can mingle while decorating bisque-fired ornaments using various ceramic techniques to create a holiday keepsake.

It costs $25 for the general public and $18 for BreckCreate members. Guests must be 21 or older, as tickets include one free beer or wine. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Those looking for Christmas gifts for friends and family can check out BreckCreate’s artists market, Handmade Holiday . It happens from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Old Masonic Hall, giving people time to explore items before or after the town’s lighting ceremony. Products on sale range from custom jewelry to ceramics, candles, prints and more.

“If you’re looking to support local artists and get some handmade, high-quality, unique pieces, it’s an absolutely great opportunity for that,” BreckCreate Arts Education Manager Drea Edwards said. Edwards herself will be selling greeting cards and photos.

A girl shops at Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Handmade Holiday market in 2019. The market offers a wide variety of affordable, locally made artwork.

Joe Kusumoto/Breckenridge Creative Arts

Participating artists include some of the same instructors in the exhibition, such as Tierney, in addition to John Carter, Melissa Michel, Darby Richards, Chris Simoni, Kerri Anne Stassen, Kimberly Nicoletti, Haley Olsen, Sharon Speedy and Hannah Taylor.

Tierney, who hasn’t done the market before, will be selling items like Pendleton clutches and corduroy bags that range from $28 to $79.

Stassen , a metalsmithing instructor, will have sterling silver earrings and other jewelry for sale. Prices go from $30 all the way up to $140 for jewelry.

“The BreckCreate market is a special market because it’s people who are also teaching in this community,” Stassen said. “This is somewhere that you can see what they’re creating on their own and also learn from them.”

Attendees can also expect holiday music, a cash bar and free creative activities like glass icicle ornaments from 3-6 p.m. at the Hot Shop. The snowman making competition has been canceled due to a lack of snow, but a paid woodworking class will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to teach people how to make a holiday tree candle holder.

Looking ahead, BreckCreate’s Second Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also on the Old Masonic Hall patio. There will be free wintry arts and crafts suitable for all ages taught by Kia Neill. However, parents must attend with children and only 10 individuals are admitted at a time due to space.

Second Saturday class participants, even those who preregistered, must check in at Old Masonic Hall beforehand. All BreckCreate venues require guests ages 18 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.