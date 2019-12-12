Breckenridge Creative Arts names new CEO

Matthew Neufeld

Courtesy photo

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Creative Arts board of directors has named Matthew Neufeld as its chief executive officer, according to a news release.

Neufeld previously worked for nine years as the managing director of Metro Theater Co. in St. Louis. There, he extended the production season, created education programs and partnerships, increased funding and led the effort to built a new facility, according to the release.

“My passion is for art that’s developed with and speaks directly to the issues of a community,” Neufeld said in the release. “This position is an exciting opportunity for me to steward and nurture arts engagement in Breckenridge, to facilitate new opportunities for thriving local artists and collaborate with other arts organizations to enrich the creative experience of Breckenridge residents and visitors.”

Neufeld will start in January.