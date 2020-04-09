Breckenridge Creative Arts offers video art classes
BRECKENRIDGE — Along with donating N95 masks to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, Breckenridge Creative Arts has had to make changes during the coronavirus pandemic. Classes and workshops at Breckenridge Creative Art’s campus are canceled, but that isn’t stopping staff from educating the community.
This week, BreckCreate has started hosting virtual art classes via video on its social media channels. Viewers can learn to make journals, pillows and hand sanitizer along with honing their figure-drawing skills.
Follow BreckCreate’s Facebook and Instagram pages and YouTube channel for upcoming classes in addition to replaying videos from this week.
