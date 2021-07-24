Breckenridge Creative Arts to present Kenzie Sitterud’s ‘Interactions with Time’
Artist Kenzie Sitterud is coming to Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Old Masonic Hall for the first time. The show “Interactions with Time” presents a series of geometric works at the gallery, 136 S. Main St., Breckenridge, that were created during the coronavirus pandemic.
Denver-based Sitterud usually works in sculpture but shifted to other mediums to reflect awareness of time with activity forced indoors.
The bulk of the show consists of seven acrylic paintings mixed with primary colors and neons. The other works in the collection include a series of narrative-based photographs, a performance video and a wooden, kinetic sculpture.
The show runs from Tuesday, July 27, through Sept. 5. Sitterud will give a talk at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Old Masonic Hall. Visit BreckCreate.org and KenzieMcKenzie.com for more information.
