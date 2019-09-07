Breckenridge deploys electric buses

One part of Summit County's climate action plan calls for replacement of the county's diesel bus fleet with electric buses like this demonstration model in Breckenridge, March 2018.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The two new electric buses that Breckenridge has been testing since August are now ready to be added to the transit route. This is part of the town’s sustainability plan as the buses eventually will be powered by a renewable energy grid as the town of Breckenridge is working with Xcel Energy to achieve 100% renewable energy.

The town will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the deployment of the buses as they are added to the Free Ride fleet. The event will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Breckenridge Transit Station, 150 Watson Ave. in Breckenridge. Representatives from Proterra, the Colorado Department of Transportation and town officials will be in attendance, and council will ride on the inaugural route of the new buses.