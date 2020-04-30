Breckenridge discusses building a memorial statue for Logan Thompson

A memorial statue for longtime Summit County resident Logan Thompson is proposed to be placed near the Breckenridge skate park.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

At the Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, council members discussed plans for a memorial statue dedicated to Logan Thompson, a longtime Summit County resident who died in 2003. Breckenridge Creative Arts submitted the project proposal, which was presented to council by Julia Puester, assistant director of community development. The proposed sculpture stands 16 feet tall and would be located along the Breckenridge recpath near the skate park.

The statue was proposed to stand six feet from the edge of the recpath, which several council members expressed concern about because of the high traffic on the path in that area. Town Manager Rick Holman said staff would look into whether there were any downsides to pushing the sculpture further away from the recpath.