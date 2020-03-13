Breckenridge Distillery wins Whisky Magazine award

Thomas “Detour” Evans works on a mural for Breckenridge Distillery’s Collectors Art Series project. The brand campaign won Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky (America) Campaign Innovator of the Year award.

Courtesy Breckenridge Distillery

BRECKENRIDGE — Last summer, the Breckenridge Distillery launched its Collectors Art Series barrel project, with the first installment being made in collaboration with Denver muralist Thomas “Detour” Evans. The local craft distillery was awarded Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky (America) Campaign Innovator of the Year award for the brand campaign that married taste and sight.

Winners from the United States will now compete for an international title and results will be announced at the London Whisky Magazine Awards Dinner in March.

The Breckenridge Distillery was also the recipient of two gold medals at the World Whiskies Awards for their Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey and Sauternes Finish Whiskey. In 2018, Breckenridge Distillery won the 2018 American Icons of Whiskyfor Brand Innovator of the Year.

Breckenridge Distillery will collaborate with another Colorado artist this summer for the second edition of the Collectors Art Series. It will be revealed in July and released publicly in October.