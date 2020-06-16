Breckenridge farmers market to resume June 28
The Breckenridge farmers market has announced a tentative start date of June 28. The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 27. The location has not been determined.
Kristi Rashidi of Rocky Mountain Events said there are 20 vendors signed up to participate. Rashidi said this year will look different as pets will not be allowed, and there will not be live music. Patrons of the market also will have to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.
More information can be found at RockyMountainEvents.com/breckenridge-farmers-market.
