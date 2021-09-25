Breckenridge featured in ‘American Dream Home’ show

This Breckenridge home makes an appearance Tuesday, Sept. 28, on the Fox Business Network show “American Dream Home.” The program is a behind-the-scenes look at custom-built homes across the country.

Fox/Courtesy photo

A new Fox Business Network show that launched Tuesday, Sept. 21, will air an episode filmed in the High Country. Called “American Dream Home, ” the program is presented by Cheryl Casone and follows families as they hunt for their perfect house while sharing their emotional journeys to their forever home.

The newest episode was filmed in Breckenridge, Fairplay and Alma from June 24-26. The featured homebuyers are Colorado radio broadcaster John Rush and Tara Grass, who lost their previous mountain log cabin in a fire.

The episode airs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.