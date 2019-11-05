Breckenridge fire department to host job forum Tuesday

The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District will host a job forum from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 316 N. Main Street, Breckenridge.

Those who are interested in a career in fire services can learn what the job entails as well as the testing and hiring process for firefighter and firefighter/paramedic candidates.

Register by signing up on the contact list of the employment opportunities page at rwbfire.org. For more information, contact Amanda Seidler at jobs@rwbfire.org or 970-453-2474.