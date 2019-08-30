Breckenridge firefighters to participate in Fill the Boot campaign

Members of Red, White and Blue Fire are participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Colorado’s annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign this weekend.

Firefighters will be collecting donations along Main Street, Blue River Plaza and various intersections throughout Breckenridge and also will have a table set up at City Market from Friday through Monday. Donations also can be dropped off at Station 6, 316 N. Main St. in downtown Breckenridge.

The money raised will be used for research to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases, according to a news release.

“We fully support this campaign and the programs they provide. We are proud to continue the fundraising efforts and ask that when you see a firefighter with the official MDA boot this weekend that you support our campaign,” Chief Jim Keating said in the release.