Breckenridge Fly Fishing Film Tour returns to Riverwalk Center on Friday

The Breckenridge Fly Fishing Film Tour will take place at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Friday, March 31. Tickets are $25 each and the doors will open at 6 p.m. with the films beginning at 7 p.m.

Breckenridge Fly Fishing Film Tour/Courtesy photo

On Friday, March 31, the Breckenridge Fly Fishing Film Tour (BreckF3T) returns to the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

The annual event aims to present a series of fly fishing films to the public while benefitting Summit’s Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and the Blue River Watershed Group.

The event will include a slate of fly fishing films, music from KelLee Abdella, $5 beers from Angry James Brewery and $5 plates of food from Sauce on the Maggie. Additionally, raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each, and a silent auction will take place.

The 2023 slate of films will feature locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, Massachusetts and beyond.

Tickets are priced at $25 each, and all the proceeds of the event will benefit Project Healing Waters and Blue River Watershed Group. Tickets can be purchased online at BreckF3t.com or in-person at the Old Masonic Hall ticket office and the Breckenridge Welcome Center.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the films starting at 7 p.m. Local veterans are encouraged to attend the event for free by emailing breckf3t@gmail.com with the subject line of “BreckF3T Veteran Ticket.”