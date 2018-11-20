Breckenridge forms ‘troll task force’ to find Isak Heartstone’s new home

After removing a popular sculpture from public view, Breckenridge has created a task force to find the troll made of reclaimed wood and named “Isak Heartstone” by his creator a new home.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo crafted the hugely popular, rock-stacking troll alongside a Breckenridge trail in August for a summer arts festival put on by Breckenridge Creative Arts.

The troll was always supposed to be temporary, but the plan was to leave it in place as long as possible. The artist has said he made the troll to last as long as three years.

Citing safety concerns, Breckenridge Town Council decided to take the troll down early, however, and town staff took the troll apart and put it in storage last week.

On Tuesday, a Facebook update posted on the town’s page describes how town staff and council, along with people from the Breckenridge Tourism Office, Breckenridge Creative Arts, Breck Events Committee, Open Space and the community-at-large, have created a new task force.

Its mission: find the best possible place for “an installation relocation.”

“The process is important but complex, and we are working hard to find the best solution in collaboration with the artist,” the post reads. “We plan to keep the community updated as we have new information to share in this process.”