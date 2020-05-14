Breckenridge gas leak forces evacuations

Several Breckenridge residents were forced to evacuate from their homes and businesses Thursday afternoon after a break in a gas line caused a leak near South French Street.

Red, White & Blue Fire Chief Jim Keating said a contractor clipped a three-inch gas line about 20 feet south of Jefferson Avenue and French Street at about 4:20 p.m. Keating said a plume of gas could be seen over the top of buildings and wind was pushing it into nearby occupied residences and businesses.

About a block was evacuated, up to 35 structures in total, according to Keating.

Three fire engines responded to the scene, along with a crew of about 15 firefighters. Representatives from Xcel Energy managed to stop the leak at about 5 p.m., according to Keating.

While the leak has stopped, Keating noted that firefighters still would need to check buildings for gas before evacuees are allowed to return inside.