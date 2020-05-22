Breckenridge Golf Club delays opening to May 29

The snow continues to melt on the course at the Breckenridge Golf Club on April 29.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Breckenridge Golf Club is now targeting a Friday, May 29 reopen, a week later than initially planned.

Breckenridge Golf Club PGA pro Erroll Miller said the delay is due to the severity of ice damage to the course’s putting surfaces which limited the springtime growth of the grass. It’s a natural situation other courses around the county, including The Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks in Silverthorne, have run into. The Raven is planning for a tenative June 1 open.

“By delaying the opening a full week,” Miller said, “we will have better turf for the entire season. … All of us are ready to play at Breckenridge, the course is not ready for us. We are very optimistic about May 29, but even then there may be some temporary greens.”

Breckenridge and The Raven detailed earlier this month how they will reopen with novel coronavirus precautions. Copper Creek Golf Course is targeting an opening of July 4 for nine holes, when the rest of the resort is planning on opening. Vail Resorts’ Keystone Ranch and River courses have not yet committed to an opening date due to novel coronavirus considerations and concerns.