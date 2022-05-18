Breckenridge Golf Club opens Friday, May 20

The Breckenridge Golf Club announced it will open for the 2022 season on Friday, May 20.

The Breckenridge Golf Club has three championship nine-hole courses, the Bear, the Beaver and the Elk. All three courses were designed by Jack Nicklaus. The Bear opened first in 1985.

The Bear and the Beaver course will open May 20 while the higher-altitude Elk nine hole course is tentatively set to open a week later on Friday, May 27.

Clubhouse hours for Friday will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the driving range operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on opening day.

Buckets of balls for the driving range will be for sale until 5:30 p.m. and customers will hit off mats until the turf sees additional growth, for the time being .

Golfers can book tee times up to four days in advance at BreckenridgeGolfClub.com.

The Breckenridge Golf Club is located at 200 Clubhouse Drive in Breckenridge, Colorado. For more information about the Breckenridge Golf Club, visit the website listed above or call (970) 453-9104.