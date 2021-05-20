Breckenridge Golf Club’s Bear and Beaver 9s to open Friday

The snow-capped Tenmile Range is seen from Breckenridge Golf Club in June 2020.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

The Breckenridge Golf Club will open 18 holes to the public on Friday, May 21: The Bear nine and the Beaver nine. The club will open the Elk nine on May 28, weather permitting.

The club’s new Director of Golf Operations Patrick Clary said the course’s maintenance crew has been diligent and adjusted schedules and operations to accommodate some recent intermittent snow and cold weather. The work, Clary said, has enabled the course to open on time. The course opened its driving range and practice putting green Thursday, May 20.

Also on Friday, Keystone Resort’s 18-hole Ranch golf course will open for the season. Keystone’s River course opened last week.

The Raven at Three Peaks Golf Club in Silverthorne plans to open to the public May 28.

Copper Mountain Resort indicates on its website that Copper Creek Golf Course will open for the summer June 11, though the back nine holes of the course will be closed for construction this summer. As a result, golfers who book 18 holes will play the front nine twice.