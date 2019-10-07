Breckenridge grad joins Belmont classmates in community service projects

Jamie Byers, of Breckenridge, joined 2,000 new Belmont University students in September to complete community service projects throughout Nashville, Tennessee, according to a news release.

Many of the local metro schools, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry, Legacy Mission Village and nearly 50 other local organizations received aid from Belmont students during the annual program. Students spent the day helping with tasks such as organizing hospital supplies, applying fresh paint to buildings and picking up trash in multiple areas, according to the release.