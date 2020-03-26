Breckenridge Grand Vacations accepting grant applications

Applications are now being accepted for Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ spring grants program.

The program supports organizations in Summit and Park counties through fundraising, sponsorships, grants, volunteering and in-kind donations with a focus on health, human services, education, art and culture, environment, and sports and recreation. BGV Gives, the company’s philanthropic arm, gave $318,352 in the spring and $347,220 in the fall of 2019.

Applications are being accepted for grants of $1,000 or less and in-kind donations as well as grants of more than $1,000. To qualify, nonprofits must demonstrate that the grant will offer a measurable benefit to the community.

The deadline to apply is midnight April 1. Email PDF applications to dedwards@breckgv.com. For more information, visit BGVGives.org or call 970-547-8748.