Breckenridge Grand Vacations awards $300K in grants this fall

Breckenridge Grand Vacations has awarded $316,760 in grants to 31 organizations during its fall 2021 grant cycle.

There was a total of $422,196 in grant requests this fall, and awards were broken up into categories. For human services, a total of $162,000 in 12 grants was given. Education received 12 grants for $82,260; art and culture got two grants for $17,500; environment was awarded one grant for $20,000, and three grants for $35,000 were given in the sports and recreation category.

Some recipients include Blue River Horse Center, Building Hope Summit County and the Keystone Science School. The money supports a variety of community needs, such as books for Summit School District classrooms, AED placements, scholarships, avalanche safety and awareness education, theater, music and athletic programs and more.

Summit and Park county nonprofits have received a total of $3.45 million in the past seven years from Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ grant program.

To learn more, visit BGVGives.org.