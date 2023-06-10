Breckenridge Grand Vacations donates 30 bikes to Silverthorne Elementary School students

Leo Gilbert, a 4th grader at Breckenridge Elementary School, runs over as many sponges as he can during a drill at the Bike Rodeo on May 30, 2023.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

As a conclusion to the annual Bike Rodeo event, BGV Gives —Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ philanthropic program — partnered with Silverthorne Elementary to provide 30 bicycles to students in kindergarten and first grade.

The initiative aims to promote physical activity and heart health among young learners, offering them an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled and active summer outdoors.

The Bike Rodeo marked the culmination of a year-long outdoor education program, where students honed their cycling skills and learned about the importance of exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Over 20 dedicated Breckenridge Grand Vacations staff members gave their time to assemble 30 bicycles, ensuring that they were safe and ready for the recipients. Ten staff members attended the Bike Rodeo to personally fit the bikes to the students. Local ski/bike shop Mountain Wave, Giro and Bell Helmets, and the Huffy Foundation provided reduced-cost bicycles, helmets and locks to maximize the number of students served by this program.