Breckenridge Grand Vacations donates land to Summit Habitat for Humanity

Breckenridge Grand Vacations has donated three parcels of developable land in Alma, in nearby Park County, to Summit Habitat for Humanity. According to a news release, the three lots will likely become high-density housing complexes for multiple families.

Summit Habitat has historically built single-family homes, but the release states that it has recognized the need to increase density and is exploring multifamily housing options.

Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program is for local, income-qualified families making less than 80% of area median income (less than $76,880 for a family of four) who can apply and be coached from the initial application process through to the loan qualification. Homeowners are selected by need for quality housing, ability to pay an affordable mortgage and willingness to partner with Habitat.

To learn more about Summit County Habitat for Humanity or to be added to the list for upcoming housing notifications, contact April-Dawn Knudsen at executivedirector@summithabitat.org or visit SummitHabitat.org.