Breckenridge Grand Vacations donates nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the future location of the Sol Center at Alta Verde, from left to right, stand Executive Director of Building Hope Jennifer McAtamney, Mike Dudick, Anna Dudick, Henry Dudick, Brianne Snow, executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Mike and Anna Dudick donated $1 million to the building of the Sol Center at Alta Verde.

David Cudd/Courtesy photo

In the 2022 calendar year, Breckenridge Grand Vacations and its sister philanthropic organization, BGV Gives, donated nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties, according to a company news release.

The nearly $1.4 million includes both both cash and in-kind support, such as sponsorships, grants, volunteer time, lodging donations and more.

This includes 4,500 hours volunteered by employees, a “significant capital grant” to the new child care center in Silverthorne, and $537,000 for 61 organizations serving Summit and Park county communities.

Not included in the $1.4 million total is the personal gift of $1 million from Mike and Anna Dudick, co-owners of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, toward the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Sol Center.

According to the release, the company awards grants addressing six focus areas: health, human services, education, art and culture, environment, and sports and recreation.