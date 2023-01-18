Breckenridge Grand Vacations donates nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties
Its owners donated an additional $1 million to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Sol Center.
In the 2022 calendar year, Breckenridge Grand Vacations and its sister philanthropic organization, BGV Gives, donated nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties, according to a company news release.
The nearly $1.4 million includes both both cash and in-kind support, such as sponsorships, grants, volunteer time, lodging donations and more.
This includes 4,500 hours volunteered by employees, a “significant capital grant” to the new child care center in Silverthorne, and $537,000 for 61 organizations serving Summit and Park county communities.
Not included in the $1.4 million total is the personal gift of $1 million from Mike and Anna Dudick, co-owners of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, toward the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Sol Center.
According to the release, the company awards grants addressing six focus areas: health, human services, education, art and culture, environment, and sports and recreation.
