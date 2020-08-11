Breckenridge Grand Vacations gives over $150K to local organizations
Breckenridge Grand Vacations has completed its first grant cycle program of 2020, awarding a total of $159,100 to 28 local organizations. BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, awards grants in two annual cycles: spring and fall.
This year’s spring cycle awarded $37,250 to nine organizations in the education field, $73,100 to nine organizations in the human service sector, $10,000 to two arts and culture organizations, $35,000 to six sports and recreation groups, and $3,750 to two organizations in the environment and other categories.
Funds were awarded from the BGV Donor Advised Fund, the BGV Endowment Fund, The Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund and directly from Breckenridge Grand Vacations.
