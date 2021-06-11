Breckenridge Grand Vacations lays out timeline for proposed development

An illustration shows plans for development of the North Gondola and Gold Rush lots in Breckenridge.

Rendering from Breckenridge Planning Commission packet

Breckenridge Grand Vacations presented a timeline for its proposed development on the North Gondola and Gold Rush lots, which placed the start of construction in fall 2022 and initial occupancy in 2024.

The Breckenridge Grand Vacations development has been through only one hearing with the Breckenridge Planning Commission but is a hot topic around town and has been brought up in Breckenridge Town Council meetings and in letters to the editor submitted to the Summit Daily News.

Community members tuned into an informational session hosted by Breckenridge Grand Vacations CEO and co-owner Mike Dudick on Thursday, June 10, when Dudick went over plans for the project. He stressed that the density for the proposed development has existed for years and that if his company didn’t develop the property, someone else could.

“You may be attending this webinar and not like the idea of development in this area,” Dudick said. “I understand that. I’m not here to debate that because the density exists. Make no mistake, as popular as our community is, this density will be built at some point, and so it’s the position of BGV … that the best choice for our community in terms of maximum community benefit — above and beyond what a developer would typically have to do — is to have BGV build this.”

Dudick explained that Breckenridge Grand Vacations is currently involved in a master plan process — getting a broad sense of what the development will entail. Once a master plan is established, the company will present specific building plans to the town planning commission.

“What we’re doing is identifying on these parcels of land where the buildings would be placed, where the parking would be placed, the height of the buildings, what the buildings look like on the outside. Once the master plan is approved, then we as a developer would come back in with building-specific plans,” Dudick said.

The proposed master plan is for the three lots — the North Gondola and the North and South Gold Rush lots — and features condominium, townhome, commercial, hotel and workforce housing uses. The plan addresses roadway and pedestrian improvements, including a roundabout at the intersection of Park Avenue and French Street and a parking structure on the North Gold Rush Lot.

A preliminary hearing with the planning commission took place in April, and Dudick said a second hearing is planned for July 6. He expects a master plan to be approved in fall 2021 and construction to begin the following year. Initial occupancy of residential units is expected to begin in fall 2024.

Dudick punctuated a few elements of the project plans, including a gondola that would run from the development’s parking garage to the North Gondola Lot. He said it would transport people safely across Park Avenue but that he knows not everyone will opt to use the feature, so a pedestrian crossing will be added to the road along with a roundabout.

The parking garage would exceed the town parking structure’s percentage of electric charging stations, Dudick said. He added that 15 to 20 units for workforce housing are currently planned to be built as part of the parking structure and that Breckenridge Grand Vacations intends to build more workforce housing to coincide with the development in order to exceed town code requirements.

Dudick closed by saying he hopes to earn the community’s support for the project and stated that people who aren’t a fan of the development can “at least rest assured that there is some benefit” in the form of safe pedestrian crossing and a roundabout that wouldn’t otherwise exist.