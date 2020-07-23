Breckenridge Grand Vacations property wins project excellence award

Grand Colorado on Peak 8, a development by Breckenridge Grand Vacations, has been awarded the ACE Project Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations developer and CEO Mike Dudick said in a news release that while the development is impressive, the award is a reflection of employees.

The release noted that the Grand Colorado on Peak 8 features more amenities than any other Breckenridge Grand Vacations resort. The company’s Grand Timber Lodge and Grand Lodge on Peak 7 previously received the ACE Project of Excellence Award.

In total, the American Resort Development Association gave out eight ACE division awards in different categories as part of its 2020 awards program.