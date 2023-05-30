Breckenridge Grand Vacations recognized with several awards from American Resort Development Association

The Breckenridge-based resort development company Breckenridge Grand Vacations won several awards during last month’s annual American Resort Development Association awards banquet, beating out far larger companies including Hilton, Marriott and Disney.

The company won gold awards for its sales team as well as for staffer Erick Hernandez, a member of the company’s resort operations team. It also won silver awards for its marketing team and promotional events. Stephanie Bristley, Bob Gibbs, Troy Richardson and Julie Schafer, all employees, also won silver awards.

The company was also named No. 10 in the Denver Posts’ annual survey of the top 10 large workplaces in Colorado . The company has been recognized by the survey nine times.