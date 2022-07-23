Breckenridge Grand Vacation’s Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk raises $185,000
The seventh annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk raised $185,000 for the Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund.
The event, held on June 11, had over 500 in attendance. Participants could race in a 5K trail run and hike or go on a 1-mile walk around Breckenridge.
The walk was hosted by BGV Gives, an organization created by Breckenridge Grand Vacations in memory of previous owner and developer of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Rob Millisor. Millisor died in 2015 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.
All of the proceeds raised and collected in the Heart Health Fund go toward heart health programs, research and nonprofits. About $900,000 from the fund has already been donated to the community.
Next year’s walk is planned for Saturday, June 10. Opportunities to further donate and more information can be found at BGVGives.org, under the dropdown menu titled “Heart Health Walk.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.