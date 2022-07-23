Breckenridge Grand Vacation’s Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk raises $185,000

Over 500 people gathered to participate and support on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Breckenridge Grand Vacation's seventh annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk.

Breckenridge Grand Vacation Gives/Courtesy photo

The seventh annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk raised $185,000 for the Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund.

The event, held on June 11, had over 500 in attendance. Participants could race in a 5K trail run and hike or go on a 1-mile walk around Breckenridge.

The walk was hosted by BGV Gives, an organization created by Breckenridge Grand Vacations in memory of previous owner and developer of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Rob Millisor. Millisor died in 2015 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

All of the proceeds raised and collected in the Heart Health Fund go toward heart health programs, research and nonprofits. About $900,000 from the fund has already been donated to the community.

Next year’s walk is planned for Saturday, June 10. Opportunities to further donate and more information can be found at BGVGives.org , under the dropdown menu titled “Heart Health Walk.”