Breckenridge Grand Vacations to host informational session about proposed development

Breckenridge Grand Vacations is hosting an informational session about its proposed development on the North Gondola and Gold Rush parking lots in Breckenridge. The company’s CEO and co-owner Mike Dudick will lead a presentation sharing details about the proposed development.

The session is at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10, and will be held virtually. Interested participants can register for the session in advance at Bit.ly/3ipEGE3 and can submit questions for the session at BGVCommunityForums.com .