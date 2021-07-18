Breckenridge Heritage Alliance looking for skiing mementos, artifacts

This December, the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Breckenridge Ski Resort. However, the nonprofit needs help with its “60 Years of Breckenridge Ski Resort History in 60 Objects” exhibition.

The organization is looking for mementos, keepsakes or artifacts from the ski area’s earliest years or its more recent past to be held on a temporary loan for approximately 18 months. The objects can commemorate the Bergenhof, ski area events over the years, snowmaking, lift maintenance, the ski resort’s people, quirky moments and more.

People wishing to donate items can contact archives@breckheritage.com for more information.