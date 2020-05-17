Breckenridge Heritage Alliance provides augmented reality version of Breckenridge in the 1880s via mobile app
BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, in partnership with Timelooper, has launched an augmented reality program for exploring Breckenridge’s mining era history from a mobile app. The app, “1888 Breckenridge,” can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store on an iPhone 7 and up or a third-generation iPad and up.
The app presents an augmented reality version of historic Breckenridge during the mining era, including a 360-degree recreation of Main Street and the downtown area during this time. According to a release from the alliance, the 1880s were the height of the mining era.
A virtual tour guide named Edwin Carter — who was a local museum founder and prospector — shares stories of daily life in the 1880s. The app shows a mining camp turned ghost town, the longest operating mine in Breckenridge and dives into railroad history in the area. The app also presents insight into the time period as the town was threatened by fires, shares the “harsh realities” of living in the area during the winters and introduces users to the town’s first civil rights leader.
