Breckenridge Heritage Alliance to open historic sites and tours

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance will open its historic sites and will offer tours on a limited basis starting Friday, June 5. The Lomax Placer Mine, where visitors can pan for gold, as well as the Welcome Center Museum will open. Bookings can be made for the Haunted Tour, the Walk Through History Tour, the Preston Ghost Town Hike, Tombstone Tales at Twilight Tour and the Hike Through Gold Mine History.

Starting at noon Saturday, June 6, the Heritage Alliance will resume its weekly Historically Speaking talks in Milne Park. The talks share Milne Park history and how 19th century families lived. The event is free to attend and will take place every Saturday, depending on weather. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance notes on its website that there are increased cleaning procedures due to the pandemic. Guest expectations include wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing. Tours can be booked at Breckheritage.com/tours.