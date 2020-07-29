Breckenridge hires consultant for Social Equity Advisory Commission

Breckenridge Town Council gave a status update on the Social Equity Advisory Commission at Tuesday’s meeting.

Council member Erin Gigliello explained that the town is hiring Equity Project as a consultant to conduct an analysis of the community. From there, the commission will be formed, Gigliello said, explaining that while a date is not set, the town wants to be thoughtful as plans for the commission move forward.

Town Manager Rick Holman said an agreement was signed with Equity Project, which is based in Denver. With the help of the town, Holman said the group will conduct a gap analysis to see if different programs and community offerings are inclusive and will guide the town through the creation of the commission. There also will be training for town council and senior town staff.