Breckenridge History receives 2 awards for local exhibit work

Volunteers Rick Hague and Rich Skovlin are seen at the Washington Milling Exhibit. These two community members brought this project to fruition by sourcing artifacts and more.

Breck History/Courtesy photo

Breckenridge History, formerly Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, recently received two awards for work on its exhibits.

First is the Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from the Mining History Association for the Washington Milling Exhibit. The national award was established in 2013 to recognize contributions to the understanding and appreciation of mining.

According to a news release, unlike sites that focus on how gold and silver were brought out from underground, the exhibit highlights how ore was milled and concentrated for processing.

The nonprofit also received Caroline Bancroft Award from History Colorado. The award is given to a community of under 50,000 people and has a monetary prize of $1,000. Breck History won the award for the Barney Ford House Museum and the research and events related to Barney Ford’s 200th anniversary and legacy.

Visit BreckHistory.org to learn more about the organization and its exhibits.