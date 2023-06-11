Breckenridge History rolls out new gold mining exhibit

Breckenridge History has launched a new exhibit at Lomax Gulch that aims to provide additional insights into the experience of the people who worked to extract gold from the area.

Breckenridge History/Courtesy photo

William Shakespeare may be known for saying “all that glisters is not gold,” but much of Summit County’s early recorded history involves people chasing glittery gold to a wide variety of ends. One such account is the focus of a new exhibit at Lomax Gulch being presented by Breckenridge History .

The new exhibit, titled “The Land of Glittering Gold,” uses the journal of gold prospector John D. Young to outline his travels with six companions as they headed west from Illinois to the Blue River Diggings (now modern-day Breckenridge) in 1860, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

While using words from Young, the exhibit also provides information about the different ways miners have extracted gold from the area, including dredge boats, hydraulic mining and gold panning. Kids interesting in pursuing their own treasures can also try their hands at panning for gold in the river.

Also new for this summer, the Barney Ford Museum will have guided tours every hour from Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 111 E. Washington Ave., the museum is dedicated to telling the story of Barney Ford, a formerly enslaved person who became a leading businessman in Colorado and lived at the home the museum currently occupies. Tours are free, with the last tour starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets and reservations are required for the tour and gold panning experience at Lomax Gulch. They cost $20 for those older than 12, and $10 for children age 4 to 12 and can be purchased online at BreckHistory.org/tours/gold-panning-in-lomax-gulch . The mine is located at 301 Ski Hill Road — about a 15-minute walk from downtown.