Breckenridge International Festival of Arts will feature modern Australian circus, invented instruments, artists, music and more

Kevin Larkin, Karen Lauffer and Russick Smith of the band Tree-O perform an original composition perched in the trees at the Illinois Creek Trail in Breckenridge on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, during the Fifth annual Breckenridge International Festival of Arts. The 2023 festival will be held from Aug. 11-20.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The arts are set to be well represented all around town during this year’s Breckenridge International Festival of Arts, which will take place across 10 days from Aug. 11-20. This year’s festival will feature local, national and international artists working in music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment, according to a news release from Breck Create .

This year’s resident artist is Circa , a modern circus based out of Australia, which will perform during the festival’s free AirStage Summer Apres events and for a ticketed performance at the Riverwalk Center. The group will also lead a youth circus workshop.

The exhibiting artist is Sharon Louden , a New York-based artist whose work titled “Barriers to Entry” will be on view at Old Masonic Hall during the festival. Louden will also also give an artist talk and workshop for kids and their parents.

This year’s Trail Mix artist, which is intended to mix art and nature by having hikers follow a trail to an art installation, is Camille Hoffman . Her work will be accessible from Aug. 11. to Sept. 4, and she will be giving an artist talk on the first day of the festival. Author Fran Lebowitz will also perform on the opening night of the festival.

A program of contemporary classical chamber will be put on by the National Repertory Orchestra , and the Shick Machine , a unique instrument that blends light with a wide variety of auditory experiences, will be featured in other performances during the festival.

Other events, workshops, classes and performances will be featured around town during the festival. More information about the festival, including tickets for individual performances, talks, classes and events can be found at BreckCreate.org/bifa . Tickets and registrations are available now.