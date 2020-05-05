Breckenridge July Art Festival, Silverthorne Fine Art Festival both canceled

The 37th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic..

Courtesy Mountain Art Festivals

FRISCO — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mountain Art Festivals has canceled its 37th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival and 3rd annual Silverthorne Fine Art Festival. The Breckenridge July Art Festival was scheduled for July 2-4 while the Silverthorne Fine Art Festival would have happened July 10-12.

Artists and their works will be posted on MountainArtFestivals.com for a virtual art fair.

According to festival producer and director Tina Cunningham, the organization has not yet canceled its August and September shows in Breckenridge in hopes of potentially looser socially distancing requirements.